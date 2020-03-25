Delhi Police Engaging With Online Portals For Delivery Of Essential Goods

Police also held a meeting with e-commerce website representatives in the regard (Representational)

To facilitate smooth movement of essential goods, Delhi police on Wednesday said they are proactively engaging with e-commerce portals for "seamless delivery" of essential commodities to residents of the national capital.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the novel coronavirus.

Police also held a meeting with e-commerce website representatives in the regard where they shared the problems faced by them in movement of essential goods.

"We have set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us difficulties faced by them, so we can solve them," said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi police PRO.

Curfew passes have been issued to them and police have assured the delivery agents associated with e-commerce of ensuring smooth movement of essential goods, he added.

Delhi police will be live on Twitter where in a one-hour session, they will respond to queries related to lockdown.

"Hi! Delhi. Today is Day 3 of #Lockdown. Please comply with directions issued by Govt. If you need any clarification, join us today in: #LockdownQuery Session 2. Timing: 5 - 6 PM. Just tweet your question with hashtag #LockdownQuery and we will answer it," Delhi police tweeted using its official Twitter handle.

A similar Twitter session was held by the police on Tuesday, when they responded to several queries raised by people.

"To assist the Emergency and Essential Vehicles in their unhindered and quick movement, we have also dedicated lanes with proper signages. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeIndia," senior police officer Atul Kumar Thakur tweeted.

Besides patrolling the streets, police said they are also assisting local stores in ensuring social distancing with customers.