Delhi May See Around 17,000 New Covid Cases Today: State Health Minister

Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi has been witnessing as a surge in Covid cases.

Delhi is likely to report around 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases today, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, a day after the national capital added over 15,000 cases of coronavirus- the highest since May 8.

The positivity rate- the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests- is expected to surge to 17 per cent in Delhi, Mr Jain said.

"The restrictions put keeping in mind the impact of Omicron were necessitated as the cases have continued to surge in Delhi," he added.

Hospitalisations, although have not been concomitant with the spike in Covid cases, the minister said saying, "Call it mild, something only experts can tell but the hospitalisations have been few."

The number of patients in hospitals in Delhi has increased from 247 on January 1 to 531 on January 4, according to the latest data.

The data is reassuring as even though there are 30,000 active cases, only 24 people are on ventilator, the Health Minister said asserting that if Delhi residents follow Covid- related protocol and abide by the curbs, there will be a significant decrease in the number of infections.