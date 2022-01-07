Coronavirus Live Updates: 90,928 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 97.81 per cent.

India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, over 56 per cent higher than the previous day's cases. In order to deal with the surge, the government is speeding up vaccination drives across the country. Those in the age group 15-18 are now being inoculated.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 more fatalities, the data showed.

A total of 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 995 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

Several states have announced restrictions like night curfew as Covid cases continue to rise.

Jan 07, 2022 06:25 (IST) Calling Omicron "Mild" A Mistake, Warns WHO

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild, the World Health Organization insisted Thursday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the record numbers of people catching the new variant -- which is rapidly out-competing the previously-dominant Delta variant in many countries -- meant hospitals were being overwhelmed.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros told a press conference.

