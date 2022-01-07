Coronavirus Live Updates: 90,928 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

New Delhi:
India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, over 56 per cent higher than the previous day's cases. In order to deal with the surge, the government is speeding up vaccination drives across the country. Those in the age group 15-18 are now being inoculated.
The number of deaths climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 more fatalities, the data showed.
A total of 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 995 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.
Several states have announced restrictions like night curfew as Covid cases continue to rise.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:
Calling Omicron "Mild" A Mistake, Warns WHO
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild, the World Health Organization insisted Thursday.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the record numbers of people catching the new variant -- which is rapidly out-competing the previously-dominant Delta variant in many countries -- meant hospitals were being overwhelmed.
"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros told a press conference.
Mumbai Daily Cases At 20,181, Chief Minister To Take Final Lockdown Call
A decision on lockdown in Mumbai will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday as Mumbai crossed 20,000 fresh Covid cases - the threshold limit for more restrictions. The total number of fresh cases - 20,181 - is a 33 per cent spike over Wednesday's figures. Four related deaths were also recorded. The financial capital had reported 15,166 cases on Wednesday.
Of the fresh cases detected over the last 24 hours, 85 per cent show no symptoms. But 1,170 Covid patients have been hospitalised and 106 are on oxygen support.
Sources said the issue of lockdown was discussed at a meeting between Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, the health minister, the health secretary and other officials on Thursday, but no call has been taken.
Asked whether the state government would impose a lockdown, Mr Tope said, "The government is studying the Mumbai numbers very carefully and a final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister".