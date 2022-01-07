7-Day Mandatory Home Quarantine For All International Arrivals In India

Passengers will be allowed to leave the airport premises after their Covid reports come in (File)

All international passengers will now have to home quarantine for a week on arrival in India, the Centre said today as it revised travel guidelines amid a surge in cases believed to be fuelled by Omicron. The highly transmissible variant of coronavirus is driving up cases globally and has triggered a worldwide alarm.

Travellers from specified countries at risk will have to submit samples for Covid testing at the point of arrival. They will be allowed to leave the airport premises only after their test results are in, according to the new rules.

Those who test negative will have to quarantine at home for seven days and will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of their arrival.

If anyone tests positive, their samples will be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. Those who test positive will be managed at an isolation facility and treated as per standard protocol. Respective states will have to then begin tracing the contacts of these passengers. However, if they are negative, they will have to self-monitor for the next seven days.

Two per cent of the fliers coming in from countries not specified under the at-risk category will be picked at random for testing on arrival at the airport. These people will be identified by the airlines they are travelling in.

Labs will prioritise the testing of samples collected from these passengers. All passengers, including the two per cent selected for random testing, will remain in home quarantine for a week upon testing negative and will take the RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.

International travellers arriving in India through seaports or land ports will also be bound by the same rules, except that they will not have the facility to register. They will have to submit the self-declaration form to authorities on arrival.

Children under five are exempted from Covid testing. However, if they are found to be symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or while in home quarantine, they will be tested and treated according to protocol.