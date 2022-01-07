8,448 New Covid Cases In Karnataka In 24 Hours, 68% Higher Than Yesterday

2,03,260 Covid tests have been conducted in the state since yesterday (File)

Karnataka today reported 8,449 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours - 68 per cent more cases than yesterday (5,031 cases). State capital Bengaluru alone accounted for 6,812 of the cases. On Wednesday, the state's cases doubled to 4,246 infections in 24 hours.

The case positivity rate now stands at 4.15 per cent.

The Omicron variant which is driving up cases globally has been detected in 107 people in the state in 24 hours. 333 cases of the variant have been reported so far from Karnataka which had reported India's first cases of the highly transmissible strain.

Four related deaths have been recorded of which three are from Bengaluru.

2,03,260 Covid tests have been conducted in the state since yesterday.

The State has been registering a steady surge in fresh infections over the last week when the daily caseload was 566.