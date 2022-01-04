Delhi Buses, Metro To Run At Full Capacity, "Superspreader" Concern Cited

COVID-19: Delhi Metro and buses will function with 100% capacity with strict safety rules

Delhi will enforce weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise under the shadow of the Omicron threat. The government has asked people not to panic as buses and metro trains will run at 100 per cent capacity, but with strict COVID-19 safety rules like social distancing and wearing masks as these modes of transport can turn into super-spreaders.

As in night curfew, which is already in force, those engaged in essential services are exempted from any restriction. Government employees, except those in essential services, will be asked to work from home.

Private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi today reported 5,500 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 8.5 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the Omicron variant is behind the surge of infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's, or DDMA, Graded Response Action Plan, a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a red alert, which would mean a total curfew and halting of most economic activities in the national capital.

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied.