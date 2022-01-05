Hospital Admissions Are Rising, Says Doctor At Hospital Handling Omicron

Covid in Delhi is spiking "exponentially" and hospitalisations are also increasing by the day, Dr Suresh Kumar, the Director of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital or LNJP, has told NDTV.

Comparing the Covid graph to a hockey stick, he said the "daily admissions are now 15 to 20, as compared to two or three a day".

Over the last two or three days, the hospital is seeing a large number of patients testing positive. From less than 10 Covid patients before, the number is now nearly double. Expecting mothers are testing positive, he said.