Delhi Man Claims He's COVID-19 +ve, Tries To Jump From Hospital Building

In a video, man can be seen sitting on window ledge on the third floor of the hospital building

A man claiming to be suffering from coronavirus climbed onto a window ledge on the third floor of Safdarjung Hospital here on Sunday and threatened to jump off, leading to a tense situation.

Police, however, said the man is not suffering from coronavirus and is mentally challenged.

A call about the incident was received at 2.42 pm, fire department officials said.

In a video shared by the fire department, the man can be seen sitting on the window ledge on the third floor of the hospital building. He threatens he would jump off if anyone comes near him.

A senior fire official said the man had a blade in his hand and claimed to be a coronavirus patient. He threatened that he would cut his hand and spill his blood onto anyone who came near him to "spread the virus".

The man also spat on the firemen while they were trying to rescue him, he said.

The fire department finally managed to bring him down using a ladder around 4.15 pm, he added.

Police said the man is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

They said he is not suffering from coronavirus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)