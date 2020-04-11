3 New COVID-19 Hotspots In Delhi, 33 In Total As PM, States Agree Lockdown Extension

Coronavirus lockdown Delhi: Three new COVID-19 hotspots identified in Delhi

Three new coronavirus hotspots have been identified in Delhi, it was announced late Saturday evening, taking the total number of hotspots in the national capital to 33; there were 25 on Thursday and 30 on Friday. The new hotspots are located in Manasarovar Garden in Rajouri Garden, in the western part of the city, Jahangirpuri in the northeast and Deoli Extension in the south.

On Friday Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told NDTV that Dilshad Garden in the northeast was the first hotspot to be declared infection-free; this was after no new cases were reported in over 10 days. However, the area remains sealed for monitoring until further notice.

This morning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus was "correct".

During the meeting, in which 12 other chief ministers participated, Mr Kejriwal said: "If states decide length of lockdown, then the fight against the coronavirus won't be effective".

Minutes earlier sources told NDTV the Prime Minister indicated an extension of the current lockdown, scheduled to end on Tuesday, as the situation is a "matter of concern".

Delhi has 1,069 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths have been linked to the virus. Across the country there are over 7,500 cases and 242 deaths; this morning the government indicated 40 deaths had been reported in a 24-hour period.

There has been a spurt in the number of cases in the past few weeks, with 426 cases in Delhi linked to a religious gathering held by Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat last month.

Across India more than 1,440 cases have been linked to the group.

The Delhi government's strategy to deal with this viral outbreak is based on Operation Shield, which stands for "Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Santisation and Door-To-Door Checking".

Operation Shield came two days after Mr Kejriwal announced "the 5T plan" of "testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking and monitoring".

World 17,25,270 Cases 12,29,869 Active 3,90,456 Recovered 1,04,945 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 17,25,270 and 1,04,945 have died; 12,29,869 are active cases and 3,90,456 have recovered as on April 11, 2020 at 9:40 pm.