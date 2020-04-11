Coronavirus - 30 COVID-19 Hotspots Now In Delhi, Cases Rise To 903

Two more people died and 183 new coronavirus cases were registered in Delhi on Friday, the government said, taking the total number of COVID-19 affected people to 903 and the number of deaths to 14 in the national capital.
According to officials, the number of COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi now stands at 30, up from 25 on Thursday, where strict containment measures are being taken including a total ban on people leaving their homes. The new hotspots include areas in Nabi Karim, Zakir Nagar and Chandni Mahal, the officials said.
One of the containment zones - a locality in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden - has become a "coronavirus-free" area following the "Operation SHIELD" protocol of the government, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. No new cases were reported from the area in the last 10 days.
Announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, SHIELD involves steps like sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking.
According to health officials, of the total cases in Delhi, 269 are people who had travelled abroad or came in contact with affected persons and 584 came from are linked to the religious congregation organised by Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin last month.
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday, as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed earlier following fears that some people there may have contracted COVID-19.
The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and a disinfection drive in Nizamuddin in the last few days, using drones and other measures.
According to the health department, of the 903 cases recorded so far, 862 are admitted at various hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS, Jhajjhar.
So far, Delhi has sent just over 11,000 samples for testing.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune131
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar20
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*522
1364 229
1142 196
125 8
97 25
DistrictCases
South170
Central99
North64
New Delhi55
Shahdara53
South West23
West18
South East17
East15
North East14
North West10
Details Awaited*360
898 229
860 221
25 4
13 4
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*148
834 96
805 96
21
8
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*122
473 31
431 31
35
7
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*264
463 80
439 80
21
3
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar50
Meerut25
Agra21
Saharanpur14
Ghaziabad10
Lucknow9
Kanpur Nagar7
Bareilly6
Shamli6
Basti5
Varanasi4
Firozabad4
Ghazipur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Baghpat3
Azamgarh3
Pratapgarh3
Muzaffarnagar2
Pilibhit2
Shahjahanpur1
Hapur1
Moradabad1
Kheri1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*243
431 21
395 20
32 1
4
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Prakasam4
Anantapur3
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*234
363 15
350 12
7 1
6 2
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*65
357 12
259
96 13
2
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*77
259
243
0
16
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*80
241 62
198 60
26 1
17 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*25
197 16
161 13
30 2
6 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar27
Bandipora12
Badgam8
Baramulla7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian2
Kupwara1
Ganderbal1
Details Awaited*111
184 26
174 24
6 2
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal14
Nuh10
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Fatehabad2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*71
169
137
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*46
132 31
116 27
5 1
11 3
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*37
116 13
95 13
16
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*44
60 21
59 21
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*4
44 2
41 2
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29 1
29 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*25
28 10
21 6
6 4
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15 1
5 1
10
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*13
13
12
0
1 1
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
1
9
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
6
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0