'Can Burst Crackers For 2 Hours': Haryana Chief Minister Days After Ban

Haryana is among the many states that have banned firecrackers in view of COVID-19 (File)

Hinting that the Haryana government may modify its ban on firecrackers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said people would be allowed to burst crackers for 2 hours on Diwali. The BJP leader, however, did not mention a dedicated time for this activity in his interaction with reporters.

"We have noticed that coronavirus cases have been increasing since the time air pollution started rising. Haryana's daily Covid case count had come down to 1,000. This has now increased to 2,011 cases today. So, we took a decision (banned sale and bursting of firecrackers) to safeguard people's health. However, for those who want to burst crackers, we will allow for two hours," Mr Khattar said.

Mr Khattar, who said crackers were also banned in view of National Green Tribunal's directive, mentioned the relaxation after being questioned about economic losses to traders.

He, however, did not offer any clarity on whether traders would be allowed to sell firecrackers in view of this relaxation.

Earlier this week, the Haryana government had declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers illegal and punishable. A few days later, it banned all firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

Haryana's apparent U-turn comes days after several states imposed a complete ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers to check rise in air pollution after Diwali.

Coronavirus affects lungs and the surge in air pollution that takes place with Diwali and the onset of winter is expected to lead to a spike in numbers.

While West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha and Sikkim, have imposed a complete ban, Karnataka recently went back on its decision allowing sale of "green crackers" - considered to be less polluting.

"The government has taken all necessary measures to control COVID-19. In such a situation it was appropriate to celebrate Deepavali in a simple and meaningful way keeping in mind the health of citizens and children," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Haryana has recorded a total of 1.8 lakh Covid cases till now with 1,897 deaths. Major districts that fall in the National Capital Region - Gurgaon and Faridabad - are among the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state.