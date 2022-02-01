Covid Positivity Rate Drops From 15.7% To 11.6%, 1.67 Lakh New Cases

The new Covid cases recorded today took the total infection tally in the country to 4,14,69,499, as India continues to rank the second worst-hit by Covid in the world, following the US.

The high daily death count today, taking total deaths in the country to 4.96 lakh, includes a backlog of 638 deaths recorded in Kerala.

The daily positivity rate, which is the share of coronavirus tests that return positive -- considered to be a key marker of the pandemic's status -- has dropped to 11.6 per cent from 15.7 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 15.25 per cent.

India's active caseload currently stands at 17.43 lakh cases, comprising 4.2 per cent of total infections in the country. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is presently at 94.6 per cent.