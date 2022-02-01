Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Records 2,779 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Down To 6.2%

Covid Cases In India: The active cases stand at 18,31,268, comprising 4.43 per cent of total cases (File)

India on Sunday reported 2,09,918 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4.13 crore. According to the Health Ministry country's Covid active cases stand at 18,31,268, now comprising 4.43 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate is up from 14.5 per cent to 15.77 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 15.75 per cent. As many as 959 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry, higher in comparison to previous days as Kerala added 374 fatalities to its backlog.

In the ongoing Covid vaccination drive across the country, 166.03 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

