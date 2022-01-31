959 Deaths In A Day As Kerala Adds To Backlog, 2.09 Lakh Fresh Cases

The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,31,268, 4.43% of the total infections.
The death count climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 Covid-related deaths. Kerala added 374 deaths as backlog to today's count.
2,62,628 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.
The country's recovery rate currently stands at 94.37%.
In the last 24 hours, 13,31,198 Covid tests were conducted across the country.
India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
India has so far administered 166.03 crore vaccine doses.
Those in the age group of 15-18 will start receiving their second dose of Covid vaccine from today. Covaxin is the only vaccine option available to those in the 15-18 age bracket.
Delhi logged 3,674 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday with a positivity rate of 6.37%. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969.
New Delhi: India today recorded 2.09 lakh new Covid cases today, 10% lower than yesterday. The positivity rate rose to 15.7% from 14.5%.The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,31,268.