959 Deaths In A Day As Kerala Adds To Backlog, 2.09 Lakh Fresh Cases

The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,31,268, 4.43% of the total infections.

The death count climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 Covid-related deaths. Kerala added 374 deaths as backlog to today's count.

2,62,628 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country's recovery rate currently stands at 94.37%.

In the last 24 hours, 13,31,198 Covid tests were conducted across the country.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

India has so far administered 166.03 crore vaccine doses.

Those in the age group of 15-18 will start receiving their second dose of Covid vaccine from today. Covaxin is the only vaccine option available to those in the 15-18 age bracket.

Delhi logged 3,674 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday with a positivity rate of 6.37%. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.