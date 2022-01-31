Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2.34 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rises From 13.39% To 14.50%

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: he active cases now comprise 4.59 per cent of the total infections. (File)

India's daily Covid curve showed marginal improvement as the country reported 2.34 lakh cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 4.10 crore. The active cases now comprise 4.59 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is up from 13.39 per cent to 14.50 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.40 per cent. As many as 893 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.

In the ongoing Covid vaccination drive across the country, 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 31, 2022 05:43 (IST) India Fighting New Covid Wave With Great Success: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is fighting the new wave of Covid with "great success" and asserted that the people's trust on indigenous vaccines was "our strength".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, PM Modi said, "Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign." It is a matter of pride that till now about four-and-a-half crore children have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, he said.