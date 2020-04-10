Coronavirus - Amarinder Singh Points To The 'Only Good Thing' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amarinder Singh said coronavirus had disrupted the supply chain of drugs.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the only good thing to come out of the ongoing coronavirus crisis has been the disruption of the drug supply into the state.

"The only good thing that has come out of COVID is that the drug supply line has broken. So we are happy. We have a task force on drugs as you know. I've got a thousand policemen headed by an ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) rank officer. And I have been informed that the supply line of the drugs has been broken. So heroin and all these things which were being smuggled are no longer happening.

For many years, Punjab has dealt with a major drug problem. Once a transit point on the drug route, the state which shares a large border with Pakistan, the state has become a major consumer base over the years. Curbing the problem had been one of Amarinder Singh's campaign promises in the 2017 elections.

The Chief Minister also said the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus should continue, noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

He said a decision on whether Punjab will extend the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, due to end on April 14, will be taken at a meeting of the state cabinet later this evening.

Addressing an online press conference, Captain Singh said Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to farmers to allow them for harvesting of the winter-spring crop.

He said the state was expecting a bumper crop of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat and is making arrangements for harvesting the crop.

Quoting a study by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, he said the virus is likely to touch its peak by mid-September and may affect 58 per cent of India's population and 87 per cent of Punjab's and other states' population.

"....COVID-19 epidemic in India is estimated to reach its peak in mid-September 2020 at a point where 58 per cent of population has been infected," he said quoting the projections by PGIMER's Department of Community Medicine.

Quoting another figure from the projections by the institute, he said the virus can infect up to 87 per cent of population of Punjab and other states.

Punjab currently has 132 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 11 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

