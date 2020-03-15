Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Special Air India Flight With 211 Indian Students Takes Off From Milan

Novel coronavirus has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and has also infected 1.3 lakh

The COVID-19 outbreak which began in a market in China's Wuhan district in December last year has spread throughout the world. There are over 80 confirmed cases in India. India has also started evacuating its citizens from other countries after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe is the new epicentre of the lethal virus. A special Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students, who were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak, departed for India today. The flight which took off from Milan also has seven compassionate cases.

The Indian government has announced various internal measures to combat the outbreak. Various state governments have also reacted, shutting down public spaces such as malls and cinema theatres, as well as closing schools and colleges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a video conference with other SAARC nations at 5 pm on Sunday to evolve a joint strategy to fight the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and infected 1.3 lakh others.

Here are Live updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 15, 2020 08:35 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: US Airlines To Suspend Loh-Haul Flights From March 16 Over Coronavirus Fears

American Airlines Group Inc on Saturday said it will implement a phased suspension of nearly all long-haul international flights starting March 16, amid reduced demand and travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



Between March 16 and May 6, American will reduce its international capacity by 75% on a year-over-year basis, it said in a statement, adding the changes will result in the airline parking nearly its entire widebody fleet.



The airline also anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% on a year-over-year basis. Domestic capacity for the month of May will be reduced by 30%, the company added.

Mar 15, 2020 08:33 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Coronavirus Infections Rise To 1,484: Report

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.



The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.



Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.





Mar 15, 2020 08:26 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Austria Sanctions $4.4 Billion To Tackle Economic Fallout Amid Coronavirus

Austria is making $4.4 billion immediately available to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the conservative-led government said on Saturday as it ditched a central pledge to balance its budget.



The government is ready to provide more financial resources to keep companies afloat, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.



Austria has closed its borders to most arrivals from neighbouring Switzerland and Italy because of the coronavirus outbreaks there and is in the process of implementing measures to slow the disease's spread, shutting schools and most shops other than those selling food and medicine from Monday.



Mar 15, 2020 08:18 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Chile Quarantines Over 1,300 People Aboard 2 Ships Over Coronavirus



Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced Saturday.



Both ships are cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia.



The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from Santiago.



The man was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique where he tested positive for the virus.



"The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition but has tested positive for coronavirus," Health Minister Jaime Manalich told a press conference.



The other ship, the Azmara Pursuit - with 665 passengers and nearly 400 crew - had earlier crossed into Chilean waters from the southern Argentine port of Ushuaia.



The ship is on a 21-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Callao in Peru, just beside Lima.



Jaime Manalich said it was currently near the port of Chacabuco after authorities banned it from landing passengers there, on grounds that it was carrying suspected cases of the coronavirus.



Mar 15, 2020 07:39 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: France Trying To Evacuate Citizens From Morocco After Flight Suspension

French authorities were on Saturday trying to arrange emergency flights from Morocco to bring back dozens of French nationals who were unable to leave after the North African nation suspended flights to European countries over coronavirus fears.



Morocco, which so far has 18 cases of the virus including a minister, has suspended all soccer matches, closed schools, halted flights with 30 countries and cancelled gatherings of more than 50 people.



French television stations and social media showed hundreds of people at Marrakesh airport with no flights available and nowhere to go.



France's ambassador to Morocco, Helene Le Gal, said on Twitter that the embassy had received some 5,000 calls in the last 24 hours.



The French embassy in Rabat declined to comment, but Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had spoken to his Moroccan counterpart and hoped that flights would be arranged soon.





Mar 15, 2020 07:33 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: China Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cases Rise To Over 80,000

Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier.



That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844.



The death count from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.



Mar 15, 2020 07:25 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Greece Reports 2 More Coronavirus Fatalities, Bans All Flights To Italy

Greece said on Saturday it banned all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.



Greece has shut schools, bars, cafes and shopping malls and has already suspended all flights to and from northern Italy until March 23 to combat the spread of coronavirus. On Saturday, it said the suspension would be extended to all flights to and from Italy until March 29, excluding cargo and sanitary ones.



It also reported 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday, raising the total number of infections to 228.