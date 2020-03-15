"Avoid Knee-Jerk Reactions": PM Modi On Coronavirus Call With SAARC Leaders

Prepare but do not panic is the guiding mantra, PM Modi said during the video conference

India has made special efforts to reach out to groups vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus and worked to quickly ramp up capacity in the system including through training of medical staff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today during his telephonic conversation with members of the SAARC nations. The telephonic conference is meant to evolve a joint strategy to fight the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.

"'Prepare, but don't panic' has been our guiding mantra. We have to avoid knee-jerk reactions," the Prime Minister said, adding that the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) region - India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka - has so far seen 150 cases. "But we need to remain vigilant," he added.

"Our coming together will lead to effective outcomes," the Prime Minister had said earlier, announcing the plan.

His tweet read, "Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens".

The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 107 today, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases -- 31. Most of the 23 new cases are from the state.

As part of the preventive measures against the virus, most schools and colleges in the country have shut down, offices are encouraging their employees to work from home, cinema halls are shut and festivals and convocations stand cancelled. Parliament has barred visitors.