Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Total Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 93

Novel coronavirus has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and has also infected 1.3 lakh

The COVID-19 outbreak which began in a market in China's Wuhan district in December last year has spread throughout the world. There are 93 confirmed cases in India. India has also started evacuating its citizens from other countries after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe is the new epicentre of the lethal virus. A special Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students, who were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak, departed for India today. The flight which took off from Milan also has seven compassionate cases.

The Indian government has announced various internal measures to combat the outbreak. Various state governments have also reacted, shutting down public spaces such as malls and cinema theatres, as well as closing schools and colleges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a video conference with other SAARC nations at 5 pm on Sunday to evolve a joint strategy to fight the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and infected 1.3 lakh others.

Here are Live updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 15, 2020 10:08 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Uttar Pradesh Confirms 12 Coronavirus Cases

A total of twelve people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far.



Out of these 12 people, seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and two from Lucknow, informed the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh.



The state government has shut down schools till March 22, to prevent the spread of the virus.



So far, 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.



As per the World Health Organization, as of 14th March, at least 5393 people have died and 142, 539 people have tested positive for the virus globally.

Mar 15, 2020 10:01 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Mandatory 14-Day Self Isolation For All International Arrivals Amid Coronavirus In Australia

Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



"We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, adding the measure will come into effect from midnight.



Scott Morrison also said all cruise ships will be banned entirely and that he expects "visitor traffic will dry up very very very quickly."



"If your mate has been to Bali and they come back and they turn up at work and they are sitting next to you, well they will be committing an offence," Morrison said.



Australia has detected 269 cases of the COVID-19 virus so far, with a large number of new cases now coming from the United States, Morrison said, describing the country as a "major source".

Mar 15, 2020 09:57 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Spanish PM's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office has confirmed.



Both Begona Gomez and Pedro Sanchez are in good condition and are following the preventive measures recommended by health authorities, Xinhua news agency quoted the office as saying in a statement late Saturday night.



The news came just three hours after Pedro Sanchez approved the imposition of a State of Alarm in Spain for the next 15 days, with shops (except those selling "essential goods"), bars, restaurants, cinemas, schools and universities all closed and travel restrictions imposed on the whole population.



The Spanish military has also been mobilized to help deal with the coronavirus crisis and to assure essential supplies, while intercity trains and buses have seen their services reduced by 50 per cent as the number of confirmed cases in Spain has spiralled to over 6,300.

Mar 15, 2020 09:54 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Health Ministry Framing Guidelines Tackle Coronavirus Deaths

Amid controversy over the cremation of a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi after being infected with the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has started working on framing guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of the disease.



Though it is unlikely that coronavirus infection could spread from handling of a body, the guidelines are being drafted to dispel any misconception and raise awareness regarding spread of the disease from a deceased, a health ministry official said.



"Coronavirus infection is a respiratory disease which spreads through droplets and the probability of mortuary or disposal staff contracting the virus from the dead is unlikely as against the case of high-risk pathogens like Ebola and Nipah which have very high chances of spreading through direct contact with body-fluids of the deceased," the health ministry official said.

Mar 15, 2020 09:25 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Total Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 93

Union Health Ministry has informed that the number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 93.



Mar 15, 2020 09:07 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: UAE, Saudi Arabia Rolls Out Combined $40 billion Stimulus For Coronavirus-Hit Economies

The central banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the two largest Arab economies, on Saturday announced stimulus plans worth a combined $40 billion to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in their respective countries.



The UAE regulator plans to support banks and businesses in the country, where the outbreak is affecting major economic sectors such as tourism and transport, with a 100 billion dirham ($27 billion) economic plan, it said on Saturday.



In a separate statement, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said it had prepared a 50 billion riyal (10.9 billion pounds) package to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cope with the economic impacts of coronavirus.



The disease has so far infected 85 people in the UAE and 105 in Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia, which has already suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and locked down its eastern Qatif region where many infections are located, plans to halt all international flights for two weeks from Sunday.



The UAE central bank said it will provide 50 billion dirhams through collateralised loans at zero cost to all banks operating in the UAE while an additional 50 billion dirhams will be freed up from lenders' capital buffers.





Mar 15, 2020 08:58 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Worst Coronavirus-Hit State In India With Cases Rising To 31

With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state by the global pandemic in the country.



Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late on Saturday night, a health official said.



In a related development, three coronavirus suspected cases who had fled from the isolation ward in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital on Saturday, returned to the facility early on Sunday.



Similarly, three out of four coronavirus suspects who ran away from the Mayo Hospital in Nagpur have also returned, and efforts on to trace the fourth.



Maharashtra has gone into a shutdown mode with closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centers, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution.



Mar 15, 2020 08:52 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: 76 New Coronavirus Cases Surface In South Korea

South Korea on Sunday reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a fall in new cases to double-digits for the first time in over three weeks.



South Korea, which has the highest number of cases in Asia after China, now has a total to 8,162 confirmed infections and 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said (KCDC).



South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29 and down from the 107 recorded on Saturday.

Forty-one of the new cases were from the city of Daegu, the epicentre of the country's outbreak.



Starting Sunday, South Korea began to subject visitors from France, Germany, Britain, Spain and the Netherlands to stricter border checks, after imposing similar rules for China, Italy and Iran suffering a major outbreak.



Apart from measuring temperature at the airport, visitors from those countries now need to download an app the South Korean government rolled out to report whether they have any symptoms related to the virus everyday.



South Korea has been testing hundreds of thousands of people and tracking potential carriers like detectives, using cell phone and satellite technology.





Mar 15, 2020 08:43 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Air India Flights With 211 Evacuees Arrives In India

A special Air India aircraft carrying 211 Indian students and seven compassionate cases, who were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus, outbreak arrived in India this morning.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has tweeted saying that 234 Indians stranded in Iran arrived in India today along with 131 students and 103 pilgrims. 234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2020

Mar 15, 2020 08:35 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: US Airlines To Suspend Loh-Haul Flights From March 16 Over Coronavirus Fears

American Airlines Group Inc on Saturday said it will implement a phased suspension of nearly all long-haul international flights starting March 16, amid reduced demand and travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



Between March 16 and May 6, American will reduce its international capacity by 75% on a year-over-year basis, it said in a statement, adding the changes will result in the airline parking nearly its entire widebody fleet.



The airline also anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% on a year-over-year basis. Domestic capacity for the month of May will be reduced by 30%, the company added.

Mar 15, 2020 08:33 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Coronavirus Infections Rise To 1,484: Report

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.



The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.



Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.





Mar 15, 2020 08:26 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Austria Sanctions $4.4 Billion To Tackle Economic Fallout Amid Coronavirus

Austria is making $4.4 billion immediately available to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the conservative-led government said on Saturday as it ditched a central pledge to balance its budget.



The government is ready to provide more financial resources to keep companies afloat, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.



Austria has closed its borders to most arrivals from neighbouring Switzerland and Italy because of the coronavirus outbreaks there and is in the process of implementing measures to slow the disease's spread, shutting schools and most shops other than those selling food and medicine from Monday.



Mar 15, 2020 08:18 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Chile Quarantines Over 1,300 People Aboard 2 Ships Over Coronavirus



Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced Saturday.



Both ships are cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia.



The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from Santiago.



The man was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique where he tested positive for the virus.



"The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition but has tested positive for coronavirus," Health Minister Jaime Manalich told a press conference.



The other ship, the Azmara Pursuit - with 665 passengers and nearly 400 crew - had earlier crossed into Chilean waters from the southern Argentine port of Ushuaia.



The ship is on a 21-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Callao in Peru, just beside Lima.



Jaime Manalich said it was currently near the port of Chacabuco after authorities banned it from landing passengers there, on grounds that it was carrying suspected cases of the coronavirus.



Chile has taken broad measures against the spread of the virus, banning events of more than 500 people, recommending people work from home, and ordering the quarantine of 2,600 students attending an elite private school in Santiago. Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced Saturday.Both ships are cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia.The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from Santiago.The man was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique where he tested positive for the virus."The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition but has tested positive for coronavirus," Health Minister Jaime Manalich told a press conference.The other ship, the Azmara Pursuit - with 665 passengers and nearly 400 crew - had earlier crossed into Chilean waters from the southern Argentine port of Ushuaia.The ship is on a 21-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Callao in Peru, just beside Lima.Jaime Manalich said it was currently near the port of Chacabuco after authorities banned it from landing passengers there, on grounds that it was carrying suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Mar 15, 2020 07:39 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: France Trying To Evacuate Citizens From Morocco After Flight Suspension

French authorities were on Saturday trying to arrange emergency flights from Morocco to bring back dozens of French nationals who were unable to leave after the North African nation suspended flights to European countries over coronavirus fears.



Morocco, which so far has 18 cases of the virus including a minister, has suspended all soccer matches, closed schools, halted flights with 30 countries and cancelled gatherings of more than 50 people.



French television stations and social media showed hundreds of people at Marrakesh airport with no flights available and nowhere to go.



France's ambassador to Morocco, Helene Le Gal, said on Twitter that the embassy had received some 5,000 calls in the last 24 hours.



The French embassy in Rabat declined to comment, but Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had spoken to his Moroccan counterpart and hoped that flights would be arranged soon.





Mar 15, 2020 07:33 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: China Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cases Rise To Over 80,000

Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier.



That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844.



The death count from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.



Mar 15, 2020 07:25 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: Greece Reports 2 More Coronavirus Fatalities, Bans All Flights To Italy

Greece said on Saturday it banned all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.



Greece has shut schools, bars, cafes and shopping malls and has already suspended all flights to and from northern Italy until March 23 to combat the spread of coronavirus. On Saturday, it said the suspension would be extended to all flights to and from Italy until March 29, excluding cargo and sanitary ones.



It also reported 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday, raising the total number of infections to 228.