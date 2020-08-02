Centre's New Guidelines For International Passengers Entering India

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India, though recovery rate has improved

The Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for international air passengers coming to India. The new guidelines supersede the one issued on May 24, Air India tweeted. The new guidelines are applicable from August 8.

The aviation regulator DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31. Earlier, overseas flights were suspended till July 31.

This restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Some of the points in the new guidelines for international arrivals are:

All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel. They should give an undertaking on the website that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring. Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.

The note by the Home Ministry also said states can develop their own protocol on quarantine and isolation as per their assessment after passengers arrive.

Meanwhile, the centre has given mass fever screening system to Hyderabad International Airport in an attempt to enhance the efficacy of the screening process.

"The new thermal scanner is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention," the airport said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.

With its Intuitive user interface and dual displays that have day camera and an infrared one, the scanner provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature while simplifying operations and minimising handling.