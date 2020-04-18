Coronavirus India Lockdown: Here's What Will Remain Open Across India From April 20

Coronavirus Cases: Across India, more than 14,000 have contacted coronavirus, over 400 have died.

The government has released a comprehensive list of the services that will remain functional across the country from April 20, amid the lockdown to fight coronavirus. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while releasing the list on Twitter, has made it clear that these will not be applicable in containment zones.

The government has come out with guidelines for the revival of industrial and commercial activities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended till May 3 the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.



Following are the services that will stay open from April 20:

All health services (including AYUSH)

All agricultural and horticultural activities

Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry

Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with maximum of 50 per cent workers

Animal husbandry activities

Financial sector

Social sector

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

Public utilities

Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged

Supply of essential goods

Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

Industries/Industrial establishments (both government and private)

Construction activities

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafepic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

World 22,50,597 Cases 15,25,529 Active 5,70,769 Recovered 1,54,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,50,597 and 1,54,299 have died; 15,25,529 are active cases and 5,70,769 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm.