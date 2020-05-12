Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 70,000-Mark, 2,293 Deaths

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 70,000-mark as the country registered 70,756 cases, including 2,293 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths were reported.

The nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus is likely to be extended for a third time beyond May 17 but more restrictions may be eased in areas that are not severely affected, government sources told NDTV on Monday, following an online meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra - the state with the highest number of COIVD-19 cases rose to 23,401 with the state reporting 1,230 new cases on Tuesday. The number of deaths rose to 868.

Gujarat has the second-highest cases, with a tally of 8,541, including 513 deaths.