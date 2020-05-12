Coronavirus News Live Updates: More Than 2,200 Dead Due To COVID-19; Challenge To Check Virus Spread, Increase Public Activity: PM

The first phase of the nationwide lockdown began on March 25. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing is the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "twofold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity.

Many more continued to test positive for the deadly virus in the meantime, pushing the nationwide tally near 70,000 mark. The number of deaths in India have crossed 2,200 with more people succumbing to COVID-19 at various places including in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Interacting with chief ministers in a video conference, PM Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing or lockdown measures were not followed. He also said a big challenge is to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural areas.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth," he said.

The first phase of the nationwide lockdown began on March 25, which was supposed to be of 21 days but got extended later till May 3 and then further till May 17 for the third phase with some relaxations, mainly for industrial and agricultural activities.

The Union Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 67,152, after a record number of 4,213 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 AM, while the death toll rose by 97 to 2,206. More than 20,000 people have recovered also so far.

The new cases detected in the past few days include migrant workers who have returned to their native places from big urban clusters, many after being rendered jobless and homeless, as also some airlifted under a massive evacuation plan undertaken by the government for Indians and expatriates stranded abroad.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Live Updates:

May 12, 2020 05:42 (IST) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Launches India's First PPE Kit Seam Sealing Machine In Rajkot



Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday launched the first indigenous seam sealing machine, which helps in manufacturing PPE kits.

After launching the machine via video conference, Chief Minister Rupani congratulated the producers of the machine and the doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for this invention and said that medical staff is currently battling against the coronavirus and it is important to keep them safe.

This indigenous seam sealing machine has been produced under the guidance of IMA, Rajkot, within a very short duration.

The cost of this machine will be 50 per cent lesser than those imported. In the first batch, the company will manufacture 200 units of the machine at a cost of Rs 4 lakh.