India imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is likely to be extended for a third time beyond May 17, government sources told NDTV on Monday, following an online meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers.

Restrictions like a 7 pm-to-7 am curfew may continue, however, PM Modi has asked states to send in suggestions for changes to other restrictions.