Stations, Timings, Key Details Of Trains That Will Run From Tomorrow

IRCTC Indian Railways: The railways has said it will "gradually" restart operations from tomorrow. (File)

Select train services will resume from tomorrow amid the ongoing lockdown for which the Indian Railways has released a new timetable with details of stations and timings.

The railways on Sunday said it will "gradually" restart operations from Tuesday as the country eases the coronavirus lockdown. A total of 30 trains - 15 pairs of return trips - will run from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

"It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

The train tickets can only be booked online using the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or mobile app.

The Railways said those with confirmed tickets can enter the New Delhi railway station from the Paharganj side only. No one will be allowed to come via Ajmeri Gate side, it said.

Here's a list of all the special trains and the running schedule:

Only passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the station.

The IRCTC website stopped working today for nearly two hours from 4pm -- the time set by the government to allow users to book the tickets -- with the Railways saying that the "data pertaining to special trains" was being uploaded. The website has been up and running since 6pm after the issue was fixed.

When a user opens the IRCTC website, a disclaimer pops up saying: "During COVID-19, you are responsible for your own health." It also lists the dos and don'ts for passengers.

When train services restart, passengers have to be at the station 90 minutes in advance and entry will be stopped 15 minutes before the trains leave.