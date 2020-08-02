Case Against South Delhi Covid Patient For Throwing PPE Kit In The Open

Coronavirus: Case filed against COVID-19 patient for throwing PPE kit in the open in posh Delhi colony.

Days after a famous Bollywood music composer posted a video showing how the PPE kit of a potentially COVID-positive man lay strewn on the road in his posh South Delhi neighbourhood, the police have confirmed that the suspect has coronavirus and filed a case against him under the Epidemic Act. The police have, however, said the man would be arrested after he recovers from the deadly disease.

The minute-long video by music composer Shantanu Moitra had raised an alarm on the internet and in South Delhi's CR Park area, which is home to many senior citizens. The video shows how parts of the potentially coronavirus-infected kit lay strewn on the road.

Tagging Atishi Marlena, the AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Mr Moitra tweeted, "This is a video of a house in C.R.Park Delhi...with likely COVID patients disposing there PPE kits in the gully behind ...this is hazardous and dangerous. Many senior citizens live here and are petrified. Authorities please look into this urgently."

Taking cognizance of the video, the Delhi Police investigated the matter and has filed a case. According to the police, since the main culprit is still COVID-positive, legal action will be taken after he recovers.

The disturbing incident, reflective of public carelessness in disposing hazardous bio-medical waste that could lead to spread of coronavirus, comes when Delhi's daily case count has finally started falling.

From being the second worst-hit state in the country, Delhi's COVID tally now stands at No. 4. To keep its coronavirus cases from rising, the Delhi government has started a second round of sero survey. It plans to do such surveys every month to formulate better policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

India reported 54,735 cases today taking its total COVID count to 17.5 lakh.