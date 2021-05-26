BJP Plans Mega Covid Relief Drive To Mark Government's Seventh Anniversary

Mr Chugh said BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers will take part in relief works in at least two villages (FILE).

The BJP has planned a massive reach out exercise to mark the seventh anniversary of the government by carrying out Covid preventive and relief activities in one lakh villages across the country with Union ministers, MPs and MLAs present in at least two villages while following all protocols, a senior party functionary said on Wednesday.

Amid the pandemic, BJP president JP Nadda has already announced that the party would not celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre, and rather mark it by serving the people in these tough times.

Sharing the details of the plans, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Nadda has categorically told party workers that they should stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the country and serve them to mark the anniversary.

"Under the guidance of Nadda ji, and leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, the BJP will carry out relief work related to Covid in one lakh villages across the country. The party workers will distribute masks, sanitisers and other essential items required in wake of pandemic by the common man," he said.

On this occasion, the party workers will also provide ration to poor and needy in villages and an awareness drive related to vaccines will also be carried out to motivate the villagers to get vaccinated, he said.

In run-up-to the anniversary, party workers also plan to hold blood donation drive and has set a target of collecting 50,000 units of blood, he said.

Mr Chugh underlined there is clear instruction from Mr Nadda that all these relief works should be held while strictly following the restrictions related to Covid.

He further said the party's MPs, MLAs, ministers in state governments and Union government will also take part in these relief works in at least two villages.

Earlier Mr Nadda had written to the party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the pandemic, and said it should be launched on May 30 when the Modi government completes seven years in power.

In a letter to chief ministers of the party-ruled states, Mr Nadda also said that no event will be held to mark the anniversary due to the circumstances caused by the pandemic and instead various welfare programmes will be launched to express gratefulness to people to give the BJP opportunity to serve them.

The BJP had refrained from organising any major event to celebrate the Modi government's anniversary last year due to the Covid outbreak and various restrictions in place due to lockdown.

