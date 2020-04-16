'Between Devil And Deep Sea': Small Traders On Surviving Longer Lockdown

Coronavirus: Workers make face shields for local authorities in Navi Mumbai (AFP)

Small businesses have raised concern over the extension of the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though they agree it was a necessary step. Small traders say they are worried whether they will be able to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Aslam Malkani's mobile phone store at Mumbai Yaara Market did brisk business till the pandemic hit imports from China. And then came the lockdown that put brakes on his business. He says he's worried how he will pay his staff of four. For now, Mr Malkani says he is paying them from his own pocket and not from any earnings.

Small businesses such as the one run by Malkani are the hardest hit by the extended lockdown.

"Our problems will increase because of the extended lockdown. Our staff had just enough money to last a few days. But now even we don't have money for ourselves. How will we give it to our staff?" Mr Malkani said.

Small manufacturing units in and around Mumbai are shut. Industry groups say they will have to bear the cost of restarting machines as shutting them down for a long time creates problems.

Availability of labour is another issue. Many have left for their hometowns and villages, some are at isolation camps and shelters, and those who are left are also trying to return to their villages.

"We're not getting financial support from anywhere. There is interest, rent payment, power bills, salaries, these are big challenges. There's the deep sea on one side and the devil on the other side. Don't know how to get out of this," said Vinod Gupta, secretary of Bharat Merchants' Chamber in Mumbai.

Such difficulties are highlighted by the plight of Arvind Reddy, a truck driver stranded at Vashi's vegetable market near Mumbai for 15 days. The truck is his home till the lockdown ends. His plan of going home after April 14 is no longer viable.

He says he has no money to send home and is also incurring losses due to his extended stay in Mumbai. He says he makes money only if he does a trip, but without that the owner of the company will not pay him. He is being fed by his employer for now.

"I make Rs 5,000 per trip. Normally in a month I make three -four trips. This month I have already lost Rs 15,000. I don't know what to do, am worried about my family," he says.

Some industries in rural areas, e-commerce, IT and farming will be allowed after April 20, the government said on Wednesday in new guidelines. The inter-state transport of goods, essential and non-essential items, will be allowed after April 20. Highway dhabas, truck repair shops and call centres for government activities can reopen from April 20. So can manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.