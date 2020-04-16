Coronavirus India Live Updates: IMF Backs India's 'Proactive' Response; All Major Cities Marked Red In COVID-19 List

Coronavirus: India has 11,439 COVID-19 cases and there have been 393deaths.

A list of 170 hotspot districts have been identified by the Centre, which includes all six metros and most large cities. The list marked 123 districts as "large outbreaks" -- which includes all nine districts of national capital Delhi. Mumbai, Kolkata, 9 districts of Bengaluru Urban, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Agra were among the areas marked hotspots also on the list.

On Wednesday, India was praised by the International Monetary Fund Wednesday for its proactive decision of nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India's growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020.

More than 20 lakh jobs are at risk in India's aviation space and dependent sectors in the wake of the pandemic, according to global airlines' grouping International Air Transport Association.

Commercial flight services have been suspended till May 3 as the government has extended the nationwide lockdown in continuing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, which has already affected more than 11,000 people in the country.

On March 25, India entered a three-week lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14. The lockdown was extended till May 3.

India has 11,439 COVID-19 cases and there have been 393 deaths, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Here are the Highlights on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Apr 16, 2020 07:59 (IST) Coronavirus - ICMR Quotes Chinese Theory On COVID-19: Once In 1,000 Years

The country's top medical body on Wednesday said that a research study in China has shown that the coronavirus strain at the heart of the global COVID-19 pandemic is a mutated form of its variant found in bats." The country's top medical body on Wednesday said that a research study in China has shown that the coronavirus strain at the heart of the global COVID-19 pandemic is a mutated form of its variant found in bats."

Apr 16, 2020 07:49 (IST) #WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Apr 16, 2020 07:48 (IST) Coronavirus news: 20 lakh jobs are at risk in India's aviation space



More than 20 lakh jobs are at risk in India's aviation space and dependent sectors in the wake of the pandemic, according to global airlines' grouping International Air Transport Association. Commercial flight services have been suspended till May 3 as the government has extended the nationwide lockdown in continuing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, which has already affected more than 11,000 people in the country.

Apr 16, 2020 07:47 (IST) Coronavirus news: IMF backs India's "proactive" COVID-19 response



India was praised by the International Monetary Fund Wednesday for its proactive decision of nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India's growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020.