Delhi Cop Allegedly Hit With Baton By Senior For Not Wearing Mask On Duty

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi government has made it compulsory for people to wear masks while stepping out of their houses.

A constable said that Prem Nagar Police Station official hit him after they got into an argument. (File)

New Delhi:

A Delhi Police constable was allegedly beaten by a senior police official with a baton, for not wearing a mask while on duty.

The constable alleged that Prem Nagar Police Station official hit him after they got into an argument as the constable was not wearing a mask.

The argument broke out between the station house officer (SHO) and the constable at Durga Chowk in Delhi's Rohini on Monday night, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini), SD Mishra.

An investigation is being conducted into the incident, and the required action will be taken after that, the police said.

Delhi Police constablemaskCoronavirus mask
