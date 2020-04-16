Name-And-Shame For VIP Lockdown Violators, Says Chandigarh Officer. AAP MLA Objects

Coronavirus: The move to name and shame in Chandigarh is not appropriate in "civilized society", Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kanwar Sandhu tweeted

Name-And-Shame For VIP Lockdown Violators, Says Chandigarh Officer. AAP MLA Objects

Coronavirus: All states and Union Territories have stepped up the fight against COVID-19 (AFP)

Chandigarh:

VIPs violating curfew to check coronavirus in Chandigarh will be named and shamed, a top officer has warned in a tweet that has drawn sharp reactions. "From tomorrow we will publish name and designation of VIPs violating curfew orders and going for morning and evening. Be warned," Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida tweeted on Wednesday.

"Do u know the full form of VIP? Very Idiotic Person," he said in another tweet.

The move is not appropriate in "civilized society", Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kanwar Sandhu tweeted in response. "No, naming and shaming is not done in a civilised society. Bring a law to fine them and punish them," Mr Sandhu tweeted.

Chandigarh has been named among the coronavirus red zones of the country, areas which have the most number of cases. The Union Territory has 33 COVID-19 cases.

Mr Parida has reportedly asked for a list from the police and the names will be posted on social media.

"It is unfortunate that people are still going for morning and evening walks, defying curfew order in the city," the UT adviser told reporters after a meeting yesterday.

The Chandigarh police had rounded up more than 400 morning walkers on Monday. Action has been taken against many of them under Section 188 on defying a government order.

Among those allowed to go with a warning were reportedly Punjab and Haryana bureaucrats.

Comments
coronavirusCOVID-19
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter