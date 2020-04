Delhi Pizza Delivery Agent Tests COVID-19 +ve, 72 Families Quarantined

Coronavirus: A pizza delivery agent has tested positive for COVID-19 in south Delhi

A 19-year-old pizza delivery agent has tested positive for coronavirus in south Delhi, causing a huge scare for over 70 families. The teen had delivered pizzas till April 12 and in the last 15 days he had delivered to 72 families in south Delhi areas like Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar. He has been admitted to RML hospital.

These families have been home quarantined and are being monitored.

Twenty more delivery boys who came in contact with the teen have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur.

The delivery boy doesn't have any travel history, say officials, who suspect he may have got the infection while delivering pizza to an infected family.

In a statement, food delivery giant Zomato said it had been made aware today that a restaurant employee who had tested positive for the virus, "had delivered food in the past to a few customers" in Malviya Nagar.

"Some of these orders were placed on Zomato. We are not sure whether the rider was affected at the time of delivery," said he statement.

"All these customers have already been contacted by government authorities," Zomato said, adding that the restaurant where the rider worked had been shut down.

"COVID-19 could happen to anyone - and it is near impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food...We believe that none of our riders should and would knowingly keep working if they knew they were infected with COVID-19," it said.

Delhi has 1,578 COVID-19 cases, including over 30 deaths.

World 20,64,891 Cases 14,15,529 Active 5,12,276 Recovered 1,37,086 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 20,64,891 and 1,37,086 have died; 14,15,529 are active cases and 5,12,276 have recovered as on April 16, 2020 at 11:31 am.