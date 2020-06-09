Arvind Kejriwal Takes Coronavirus Test, Feeling 'Slightly Better': Sources

According to sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is feeling slightly better today.

Arvind Kejriwal took a coronavirus test today, sources said, a day after he went into self-quarantine following mild fever and a sore throat.

According to sources, the Delhi Chief Minister is feeling slightly better today.

Mr Kejriwal, 51, had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then. He has isolated himself at his official home in Delhi.

"He is running a fever and has a sore throat, which happen to be Covid symptoms. So doctors have advised him to take a test tomorrow," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told NDTV yesterday.

There was greater concern because Mr Kejriwal is diabetic, Mr Chadha said.

The Chief Minister on Sunday morning met with members of his cabinet and senior officials. Later, he addressed a brief digital press conference to announce a new policy of reserving hospital beds for residents of Delhi, which was yesterday cancelled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. Health Minister Satyendra Jain says there could be over 50,000 virus cases in 10 days.