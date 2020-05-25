20% Beds In Private Hospitals For Coronavirus Patients: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media this afternoon. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal this afternoon said that 117 private hospitals in the national capital have been asked to reserve 20 per cent of the beds for coronavirus patients from today.

"2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from today for those going for COVID-19 treatment," the Chief Minister said this afternoon while addressing a press conference.

"We have issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID19. It is the hospital's duty in such a case to provide an ambulance to the patient amd take them to a COVID hospital," he added.

Till Sunday, the national capital had registered 13,418 coronavirus coronavirus, Mr Kejriwal said. Of these, 6,540 patients have recovered.

"The cases have increased in Delhi due to relaxations in lockdown. But there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. If people contract the virus and recover, then there is nothing to worry about," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The national capital has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Across India, nearly 1.38 lakh cases have been registered since the pandemic began.



(With inputs from ANI)