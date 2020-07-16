Air India Offices To Function From July 20, No Separate COVID-19 Roster

"Work from Home" for employees who are at higher risk due to medical conditions: Air India (File)

Air India on Wednesday said that all its offices will function in full strength from July 20 and there will be no separate roster for functioning under COVID-19 situation.

In a staff notice, it said "Work from Home" option can be considered for employees who are at higher risk due to medical conditions, pregnant women, and employees staying in containment zones.

"It has now been decided that all Air India offices will function in full strength effective July 20, 2020, and no separate roster for functioning under COVID situation is to be operated. Employees who not attend office on July 20, 2020, will have to apply for leave or shall be marked absent," the notice said.

It said due concern should be given to employees residing in the containment zones. Such employees are required to inform the office along with a copy of the notification and also keep updating the office about the status of the containment, the airline said.