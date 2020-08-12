Flattening Of The Curve? Quick Graphic Summary Of India's Covid Situation

India Coronavirus Cases: Looking at the "flattening of the curve" in India, state by state - the conclusion is alarming.

Coronavirus: India has logged over 23 lakh coronavirus cases so far.

New Delhi:

All across the world epidemiologists study the data in each country to see if the number of daily new cases are slowing down. It's widely referred to "the flattening of the curve". Evidence of "flattening of the curve" is generally considered the first positive indicator that the Covid situation in a region may be coming under control.

*The only state in India that seems to have succeeded in flattening the curve and is seeing a turnaround in the Covid situation is Delhi.

*The other states in which there are encouraging signs are: Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

*A few states have very early indications of hope that things may improve: Haryana, Jharkhand, (Telangana perhaps).

*Among the rest of the states of India there are worrying signs of Covid not being under control.

*In the final analysis the overall all-India situation is worrying as it shows no sign of the flattening of the curve. 

