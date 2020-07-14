India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 9 Lakh-Mark, Over 63% Recovery Rate

Maharashtra recorded 6,497 new cases of COVID-19 and 193 deaths on Monday, pushing the state's total cases to 2,60,924. A comprehensive, two-phase lockdown has started in Pune from Monday midnight and will continue till July 23. This is yet another attempt to break the chain of the coronavirus infections. On Monday, Pune City limits reported 560 cases, taking total cases in the city to 29,600.

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu has risen to 1,42,798 with 4,382 more people testing positive for the infection on Monday. Capital Chennai's daily tally continues to dip for the fifth consecutive day. There's us a 53 per cent dip compared to the daily numbers during the peak phase. .However, districts neighbouring Chennai in continue to spike in the number of cases. Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu is emerging as a major hotspot.

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the capital's tally to over 1,13,740, while the death count due to the disease climbed to 3,411. On Monday, the number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 658. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the health department to review the status of COVID-19 data management, a health department bulletin said.

Karnataka has seen a sharp rise in the number of cases, particularly in Bengaluru. In response, a one-week lockdown has been declared in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts starting this evening. COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 40,000 mark on Monday as the state reported 2,738 fresh cases and 73 related fatalities, taking the number of deaths to 757 and the total cases in the state to 41,581.

With 1,001 fresh coronavirus cases, Assam witnessed yet another spike in in the number of cases on Monday. 513 of these are from Guwahati. Assam has logged 17, 807 cases till now. While 11,416 people have recovered, there are 6,348 active cases. 6,000 cases have been reported from Guwahati alone.

The Goa government, meanwhile, has made it compulsory for all private hospitals in the state to reserve 20 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients, news agency PTI reported.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that more than 6,50,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the pandemic have been brought back. The Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad. The first phase of the mission started on May 7.

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The United States on Monday confirmed 59,222 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally. President Donald Trump said the US has the biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world.