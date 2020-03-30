Coronavirus: 64 Migrants Found Crammed In UP-Bound Truck In Mumbai

Coronavirus: Case against two people has been registered (File)

Two siblings owning and operating a truck service were on Sunday booked for allegedly ferrying 64 labourers illegally to Uttar Pradesh, Saki Naka police in Mumbai said.

The labourers were found crammed in the truck in the early hours of the day in Powai, an official said.

"Amjad Ali Razzak Shah, 32, who was driving the truck and his brother Mohammad Shah who owns the vehicle have been booked. They were charging Rs 2,500 per person to transport them to Uttar Pradesh," an official said.

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said the labourers were let off while civic authorities were asked to provide them food and other basic amenities.

"We registered a case under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. Both have been detained," he said.