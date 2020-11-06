Coronavirus: 47,638 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 5% Lower Than Yesterday; 84.11 Lakh Total Cases So Far With 1.25 Lakh Deaths

The Delhi High Court has expressed displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become the "corona capital of the country". A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely haywire on the pandemic. Delhi had on Thursday reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases within 24 hours, for the second consecutive day.

Maharashtra topped the states list with the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases at 1,07,358, as of today, which is lower by 6,287 since yesterday. Overall, the state has 17,03,444 cases till now with 44,804 deaths - 256 in the past 24 hour alone.

Besides Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh formed the top-5 list with most COVID-19 cases as of now.

The average number of deaths per day has also fallen in the country over the past seven weeks, from up to 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3, Health Ministry data shows.

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, has said it expects data from late-stage trials of the vaccine later this year.

Denmark announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the country's northwest on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans. Copenhagen warned that the mutation could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.

Delirium or mental confusion accompanied by fever could be an early symptom of COVID-19, particularly in elderly patients, according to a review of studies.

More than 120,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours, smashing a daily record set the day before, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. While deaths remain lower than their worst levels in the spring, Thursday was also the third day in a row that fatalities were above 1,000. The last time people were dying at that rate of Covid-19 in the US was early September.

China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry by foreign nationals from India even with valid visas or residence permits because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.