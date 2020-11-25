India Records 44,376 New Covid Cases In A Day, Total Cases At 92.2 Lakh

India recorded 44,376 new coronavirus infections and 481 deaths because of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The daily case count was 16.8 per cent higher than yesterday's 37,975 cases.

There are now is 92.22 lakh total number of Covid cases in India with 1,34,699 deaths, and 86.4 lakh total recoveries.

Though India's daily new Covid cases have remained under 50,000 for the better part of November, there has been a steady rise in active cases, or number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

This number stood at 4.4 lakh this morning on the back of spike in infection rate in many smaller states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Delhi continued to log the highest number of daily Covid infections at 6,224, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

The national capital also recorded the highest daily deaths at 109, followed by West Bengal (49), Haryana and Uttar Pradesh each with 33 Covid fatalities, Maharashtra (30), and Kerala (24).

India is the world's second worst-hit nation after the United States of America.