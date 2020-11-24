"No Chance Of Delhi Schools Resuming Soon": Deputy Chief Minister To NDTV

There is no chance of Delhi schools - shut since March due to the Covid pandemic - re-opening any time soon, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told NDTV Tuesday evening, as the national capital battles a third - and most severe, so far - wave of infections. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, pointed out that no parent would risk their children's health at this time.

"No chances of schools opening soon. No parent would want to send their children until they are assured that they will be safe," Mr Sisodia said.

Late last month the Delhi government had said that all schools in the city would remain closed till further notice. At the time Mr Sisodia said the decision was based on feedback from parents.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not (safe to reopen)," he had said then.

Delhi has been battered by a relentless surge in fresh cases over the past few weeks - the city has added over one lakh since November 1.

This comes on the back of warnings from medical experts and the centre that the winter and festive seasons, coupled with worsening air quality because of the burning of farm stubble and wastes, could see daily cases jump to nearly 15,000.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly flagged the burning of farm wastes as a key reason for the spike in cases and did so again today, at a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of seven other states.

Mr Sisodia reiterated the Delhi government's position on this issue.

"Stubble burning and Covid is a deadly combination... we have to understand the root case. (We are) not saying it (the rise in cases) is just because of stubble burning, but north Indian states are seeing a sudden increase now," he said.

Delhi has recorded over 5.34 lakh Covid cases since the pandemic began in December last year. Of these, more than 8,500 are deaths linked to the virus. The active caseload is currently over 37,000.