Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Envoys From 100 Countries To Visit Pune Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Covid Cases: Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India (Representational)

Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said there was a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also visit Pune, adding that "if the visit happens, it would be at Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biophramaceuticals", news agency PTI reported.

According to a report, an estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had warned that any COVID-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 25, 2020 07:19 (IST) French President Emmanuel Macron poised to soften lockdown as virus caseload drops



French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce lighter coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday thanks to a recent drop in new infections, paving the way for shops to reopen swiftly and allow travel for Christmas.

In an evening television address, Macron began outlining France's strategy to procure coronavirus vaccines as trial successes reported by some laboratories spark a worldwide scramble for Covid shots.

"At this point, we will see a slight relaxing of the lockdown," Prime Minister Jean Castex told leaders of Macron's LREM party hours before the president's primetime appearance, participants told AFP.

Nov 25, 2020 06:52 (IST) Coronavirus news: 6 employees of Punjab Raj Bhavan test positive for Covid



As many as six employees of the Punjab Raj Bhavan, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

As many as 614 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported from Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 6,834, ANI reported.

