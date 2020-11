Coronavirus: India's total COVID-19 cases have risen to 93,09,788, with 1,35,715 deaths.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4.5 lakh mark for the first time after nine days on Thursday, when 43,082 new COVID-19 infections were recorded, government data shows.

With this, India's total Covid cases have risen to 93,09,788.

Up to 492 people also died of the highly infectious disease taking the overall Covid-related death count to 1,35,715.

Total discharged cases at 87,18,517 with 39,379 new discharges in the last 24 hours.