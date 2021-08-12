41,195 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 7.4% Higher Than Yesterday

Kerala contributed 23,500 cases to the country's daily numbers. The southern state has been contributing to more than 50 per cent of new infections in the country.

More than 40,000 cases breakthrough infection - where the patient contracted the virus after vaccination - have been reported in Kerala, sources in the Union Home Ministry have told NDTV. The spike in breakthrough infection has opened up questions about how the immunity escape is happening, sources said.

Maharashtra - the worst-hit state in the country with a caseload of 63,69,002 - reported 5,560 new infections and 163 fatalities in 24 hours. On Tuesday the state had reported 5,609 new cases and 137 fatalities.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) remains below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.23 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.21% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Delhi's Covid graph is showing improvement with the national capital reporting 37 cases new infections on Wednesday. The positivity rate in Delhi has declined to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 52 crore-mark with more than 40 lakh vaccine doses administered till Wednesday evening.

An unspecified number of COVID-19 patients died due to "insufficient oxygen being available" in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati during the second wave, the centre told Parliament on Tuesday.

Researchers have made progress in understanding a clotting disorder linked to Covid-19 vaccines that have been described as very rare but potentially "devastating", news agency Bloomberg reported.

The blood-clotting syndrome affected about 1 in 50,000 people under the age of 50 who received the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Almost a quarter of those patients who definitely or probably had the condition died.