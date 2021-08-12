Coronavirus India Live News Update: In Maharashtra, Fully Vaccinated People Can Enter Malls From Sunday

Covid-19 Cases in India: India on Wednesday reported 38,353 fresh Covid cases.

Only those who have received both doses of Covid vaccines will be allowed to enter malls in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra, the state government has decided. Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting today, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will further relax the Covid restrictions from August 15.

"People with double doses can board local trains. The state government has given instructions to issue monthly and quarterly passes to people," he said.

The minister added that restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm. Shops too can stay open till 10 pm, he said.

India on Wednesday reported 38,353 fresh Covid cases, which is 36 per cent higher than 28,204 reported yesterday. The country also reported 497 deaths, taking the cumulative death count to 4,29,179.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.16 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for last 16 days.

Meanwhile, a study on mixing Covishield and Covaxin, the two main vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, has been given a go-ahead by the Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI), say sources. This study and its clinical trials, sources add, will be conducted by Vellore's Christian Medical College.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 12, 2021 06:33 (IST) New Zealand To Let In Vaccinated Travellers From Low-Risk Countries Next Year: PM

New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early next year as part of a phased reopening of its borders that were shut last year due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday. New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early next year as part of a phased reopening of its borders that were shut last year due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday. Ardern said the government will move to a new individual risk-based model for quarantine-free travel from the first quarter of 2022 that will establish low-, medium- and high-risk pathways into the country.