India Covid Tally Nears 92 Lakh, 37,975 Fresh Cases Logged In A Day

Coronavirus: Delhi has increased its door-to-door testing amid rise in severe COVID-19 cases.

With 37,975 fresh COVID-19 infections, India recorded 13 per cent fewer coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The country also reported 480 Covid-related deaths in this period, marginally lower than yesterday's 511.

India's overall coronavirus case count now stands at 91.77 lakh, with 1,34,218 Covid-related fatalities, so far.

Active cases rose to almost 4.4 lakh as more than 40,000 people successfully fought off the virus taking overall recoveries to 86,04,955.

The country's overall recovery rate is 93.75 per cent, with a daily positivity rate of about 3.5 per cent against 10.9 lakh tests in the last 24 hours.

Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala and Rajasthan continued to log the highest daily infections, accounting for 50 per cent of all cases in the country.

Barring Rajasthan and Kerala, the top three states with Haryana and Karnataka also saw the maximum Covid-related deaths in India, accounting for 52 per cent of all one-day fatalities.

At 121, Delhi saw the highest Covid deaths in the past day, pushing the fatalities to 8,512. This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

Deaths remained high even as the capital city logged 4,454 fresh infections. The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of almost 37,000 tests conducted on Sunday, including 18,000 RT-PCR tests

Globally, the novel coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) has infected more than 5.9 crore people and killed almost 14 lakh of them since the outbreak in China's Wuhan province late last year.

US, worst-hit nation by the pandemic, alone accounts for 1.2 crore COVID-19 cases with 2.6 lakh coronavirus related deaths.