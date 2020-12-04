India Covid Recoveries Shoot Past 90-Lakh Mark, Total Cases At 95.7 Lakh

Coronavirus: 1 crore health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine when it is available.

India recorded 36,595 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the overall coronavirus case count to 95.71 lakh so far in the country. At 3 per cent, the daily tally is marginally higher than Wednesday's, government data shows.

The new infections were detected as almost 11.7 lakh samples were tested on Thursday.

The country's Covid death count rose to 1,39,188 as 540 people lost their lives in this period.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. With a reduction of about 6,800 cases, active infections fell to 4,16,082 - 4.35 per cent of the total caseload.

Total discharged cases shot past the 90-lakh mark as 42,916 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Kerala (5,376), Maharashtra (5,182), Delhi (3,734), West Bengal (3,246) and Rajasthan (2,086) continued to log the highest new infections.

Highest daily deaths were recorded in Maharashtra (115) followed by Delhi at 82, West Bengal at 49, Haryana (32) and Kerala with 31 Covid linked fatalities.

However, according to the government, the five worst-hit states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - have shown decline in active COVID cases from November 1-December 1.