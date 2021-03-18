India's Daily Covid Cases Surge To 35,871, Highest Since Early December

India has recorded over 1.59 lakh deaths linked to coronavirus so far.

With a huge spike of 35,871 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rise since early December, India continues to see a surge in Covid caseload. The government yesterday said a total of 70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent active cases between March 1 and 15.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers. He said it was critical to stop what he called the "emerging second peak" of Covid with decisive steps including micro-containment zones, increased testing and enforcement of restrictions like masks.



"If we don't stop this right now, then there could be a situation of a nationwide outbreak. We have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and take big and decisive steps," PM Modi told the Chief Ministers.

Across Maharashtra, 23,179 new coronavirus cases were logged on Wednesday, the highest this year. Delhi also reported over 500 fresh infections, biggest surge in nearly 2 months.

