India Sees 32,981 Fresh Covid Infections, 8 Per Cent Fewer Than Yesterday

After Pfizer, Oxford vaccine maker - the Serum Institute - seeks approval for its Covid vaccine: Sources.

With 32,981 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 8% lower than yesterday's, India's overall coronavirus tally touched 96.77 lakh, government data shows.

Up to 391 people died fighting the viral disease which has claimed 1,40,573 lives in the country so far.

The active case count dropped below the 4-lakh mark as recoveries surpassed fresh cases.

There are now 3,96,729 active cases of coronavirus as 39,109 recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

More than 91,39,901 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India till now.