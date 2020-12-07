Coronaviraus India LIVE Updates: India's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 4 Lakh

India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 4,03,248, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 41,970 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 91,00,792, pushing the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent today.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182.